BOJ should not tweak policy to address side effects: Uchida
02/23/2023 | 11:15pm EST
TOKYO (Reuters) - Incoming Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said on Friday it was inappropriate to tweak ultra-loose monetary policy just to respond to its side effects such as the impact it inflicts on financial institutions' profits.
"The BOJ must maintain ultra-loose policy to support Japan's economy," Uchida, the government's nominee to become the next BOJ deputy governor, told a lower house confirmation hearing.
