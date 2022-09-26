Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BOJ steps in to curb rising yields with special buying operation

09/26/2022 | 11:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said it would conduct a special purchase operation of Japanese government bonds on Tuesday, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note brushing against the 0.25% policy ceiling for the first time in the past fortnight.

The BOJ will purchase debt with 10- to 25-year maturities worth 100 billion yen ($692.28 million), and securities with 5- to 10-year maturities worth 150 billion yen.

The 10-year JGB yield was up 0.5 basis point at 0.25%, as of 0225 GMT, a level not seen since Sept. 16. The central bank pins the yield at +/- 25 basis points around zero under its yield curve control policy.

Japanese yields are under pressure amid a broad climb in global yields as major central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank race to hike interest rates to rein in superheated inflation.

The BOJ stood alone among developed markets in keeping the short-term policy rate negative, in addition to the zero long-term yield, as tepid wage inflation and relatively benign core inflation keep Japanese policymakers cautious amid a fragile economic recovery.

Japan's central bank maintained its stance last week, despite growing policy divergence pushing the yen to 24-year lows. Japanese authorities intervened in the foreign exchange market for the first time since 1998 to shore up the battered currency.

"The BOJ is trying to calm down speculation that it could be forced to change policy," said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management in Tokyo.

"It makes very clear that it has no intention to change monetary policy for the foreseeable future."

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.29 point to 147.71, and earlier touched a three-month low of 147.62.

The yield on the 30-year JGB rose 6 bps to 1.435% for the first time since September 2015, and the 20-year yield advanced 4 bps to 1.03% for the first time since December 2015.

The five-year yield added 1 bp to 0.08%, a three-month high.

Two-year notes were yet to trade.

($1 = 144.4500 yen) (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.16% 93.608 Delayed Quote.12.16%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.09% 155.668 Delayed Quote.-0.54%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.08% 105.42 Delayed Quote.16.06%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.21% 139.249 Delayed Quote.6.23%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.12% 1.775568 Delayed Quote.14.27%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.01% 0.6858 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.19% 81.98 Delayed Quote.4.65%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 0.45% 4231 Delayed Quote.10.37%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.04% 144.398 Delayed Quote.24.73%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing : Volatility May Continue -2-
DJ
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing: Volatility May Continue Rattling Markets
DJ
12:17aCorn, soybeans firm on slower U.S. harvest; wheat gains 1%
RE
12:07aUnicredit: credit suisse cuts target price to eur 14.4 from eur…
RE
12:07aINDIA STOCKS-Consumer, IT firms lead Indian shares higher
RE
12:06aU.S. whistleblowers aiding migrant children feared retaliation -watchdog
RE
12:05aCopper falls on weak growth outlook
RE
12:04aShell sees 2024 global demand for aviation fuel return to level before pandemic
RE
09/26Gold firms on slightly softer dollar, rate-hike fears cap gains
RE
09/26Japan's Nikkei rebound from 2-month low, tech shares lead
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nevada Copper Provides Update on Restart Activities at Pumpkin Hollow a..
2BITCOIN UP 5% AND ABOVE $20,000; ETHER UP 4% AT 1-WEEK HIGH OF $…
3BOJ steps in to curb rising yields with special buying operation
4INPEX Extends MOU on LNG Supply to Indonesian Domestic Market and Incor..
5Brookfield Asset Management : ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT AMONG BROOKFIELD AS..

HOT NEWS