BOJ to Stay on Easing Path Until It Reaches Stable Inflation With Wage Growth

10/28/2022 | 04:01am EDT
By Megumi Fujikawa


Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated Friday that the bank will continue monetary policy easing until it achieves stable 2% inflation with wage growth.

"It may take time but it is important and also possible to achieve the inflation target" with wage increases, Mr. Kuroda said at a press conference.

Mr. Kuroda said he isn't considering raising interest rates or exiting from the current easing program any time soon because inflation is expected to slow to below the bank's 2% target in the next fiscal year starting in April 2023.


Write to Megumi Fujikawa at megumi.fujikawa@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 0400ET

