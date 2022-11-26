BOJ to conduct annual survey on climate finance, says deputy governor Amamiya

TOKYO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Sunday the central bank will conduct a survey annually of financial institutions and companies, seeking ways to nurture the country's growing climate finance market.

"Climate change has an extremely big impact on economic, price and financial developments in the medium- to long-term perspective," Amamiya said in a speech on climate change delivered to an academic forum.

"Central banks can therefore contribute to achieving macroeconomic stability in the long run by supporting private-sector moves to deal with climate change," he said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by William Mallard)