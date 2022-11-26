BOJ to conduct annual survey on climate finance, says deputy governor Amamiya

TOKYO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor
Masayoshi Amamiya said on Sunday the central bank will conduct a
survey annually of financial institutions and companies, seeking
ways to nurture the country's growing climate finance market.
"Climate change has an extremely big impact on economic,
price and financial developments in the medium- to long-term
perspective," Amamiya said in a speech on climate change
delivered to an academic forum.
"Central banks can therefore contribute to achieving
macroeconomic stability in the long run by supporting
private-sector moves to deal with climate change," he said.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by William Mallard)