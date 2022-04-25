BOJ to keep ultra-low rates, dovish stance as inflation clouds recovery

* BOJ seen keeping interest rates steady
* Decision due April 28 0300-0500 GMT
* Board seen raising price forecast, cutting growth estimate
* BOJ likely to forgo major tweaks to policy guidance
* Gov Kuroda expected to brief media 0630 GMT
TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is set to
maintain ultra-low interest rates on Thursday and hold off from
major tweaks to its dovish policy guidance, as rising raw
material costs force it to focus on underpinning a fragile
economic recovery.
The BOJ's stubborn commitment to its zero-rate programme
puts it at odds with major central banks that are shifting
toward tighter monetary policy, although inflation in Japan is
expected to creep up towards the central bank's 2% target.
In contrast, surging inflation is prodding the U.S. Federal
Reserve and the European Central Bank to remove stimulus
deployed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prospects of aggressive Fed tightening, which would widen
the divergence between U.S. and Japanese interest rates, have
pushed the yen to two-decade lows against the dollar.
Speculation has been rife the BOJ could allow long-term
rates to rise more or tweak its policy guidance to combat yen
declines, as some lawmakers fret further falls in the currency
could do more harm than good to the economy by inflating import
costs.
But with inflation modest compared with other nations and
the economy still below pre-pandemic levels, the BOJ is in no
rush to increase borrowing costs or modify a pledge to keep
rates at current or lower levels, sources familiar with its
thinking have said.
"The output gap in Japan is negative, and there is still a
long way to go to achieve the 2% target in a stable manner," BOJ
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in a speech on Friday.
"The Bank's role in the current context is perfectly clear:
to persistently continue with the current monetary easing
centered on yield curve control."
At a two-day policy meeting ending on Thursday, the BOJ is
widely expected to maintain its short-term rate target at -0.1%
and that for the 10-year bond yield around 0%.
In new quarterly forecasts due after Thursday's meeting, the
central bank is expected to raise its inflation forecast for
this fiscal year to near 2% reflect rising fuel
costs.
But the BOJ will likely cut this year's growth estimate on
soft consumption and project that prices will moderate next year
and beyond, as it views current cost-push inflation as
transitory.
Markets will focus on Kuroda's remarks at his post-meeting
news conference for clues on whether and how soon the BOJ could
modify its dovish policy guidance.
Under the current guidance, the BOJ says it "won't hesitate
to take additional easing steps," and expects short- and
long-term policy rates to "remain at their present or lower
levels."
Some analysts bet the BOJ could tweak the guidance to a more
neutral stance as early as its meeting on Thursday.
In Friday's speech, Kuroda said he saw no need to ramp up
stimulus, and that future policy will be data-dependent and
"nimble."
Still, any change in the guidance will be modest and won't
lead to immediate monetary tightening, analysts say.
"We don't expect the BOJ to adjust yield curve control this
time, as it focuses on risks to the economy rather than rising
inflation," said Hiroshi Ugai, chief Japan economist at JPMorgan
Securities, who predicts the central bank could tweak the
guidance on Thursday.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)