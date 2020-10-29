Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BOJ trims growth forecast but keeps upbeat view on outlook, signals policy pause

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 12:10am EDT
A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Thursday trimmed its economic and price forecasts for the current fiscal year but offered an upbeat outlook for a moderate recovery, signalling that it has delivered enough stimulus for the time being.

As widely expected, the central bank kept monetary policy steady, including a -0.1% target for short-term interest rates and a pledge to guide long-term rates around 0%.

The BOJ also made no changes to a package of steps aimed at easing corporate funding strains, which has become its primary tool to deal with the pandemic-stricken economy.

"Japan's economy will likely improve as a trend as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic gradually subsides, though the pace of recovery will be moderate," the BOJ said in a quarterly report on the economic and price outlook.

"There is very high uncertainty on the outlook," the report said, adding that risk to its economic and price projections were skewed to the downside.

The BOJ, however, upgraded its assessment on exports and output to say they were "increasing." That compared with the view in July, when it said they were falling sharply.

"The BOJ turned more optimistic about the outlook for economic activity today and will probably keep policy settings unchanged over the coming months," said Marcel Thieliant, senior Japan economist at Capital Economics.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630GMT) to explain the decision.

In the quarterly report, the BOJ said it expects the economy to fall 5.5% in the current fiscal year ending March 2021. That was a bigger drop than a 4.7% slump projected in the previous report in July.

It expects core consumer prices to fall 0.6% in the current fiscal year, slightly more than a 0.5% drop seen in July.

However, the BOJ revised up its forecast for the next fiscal year beginning in April 2021 to a 3.6% increase, against a 3.3% expansion seen in July.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Daniel Leussink; Additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Sam Holmes)

By Leika Kihara and Daniel Leussink


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10/28Boeing deepens job cuts as twin crises extend losses
RE
10/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street sinks 3%, Dow at late July lows as pandemic surges
RE
10/28Gold slides on dollar rally as U.S. stimulus remains elusive
RE
10/28World Bank sanctions Chinese engineering firms in Zambian power project
RE
10/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/28Ghana government in talks to takeover AirtelTigo shares
RE
10/28GE's shares soar as earnings recover from pandemic lows
RE
10/28Zambia wins deferral on China Development Bank loan repayments
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : 'Who the hell elected you?' U.S. Senate tech hearing becomes political showdown
2GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks tumble as coronavirus lockdowns loom; dollar rises
3Record U.S. third-quarter growth expected; healing from COVID-19 still a long way
4Boeing deepens job cuts as twin crises extend losses
5DOW JONES 30 : Wall Street sinks 3%, Dow at late July lows as pandemic surges
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group