Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BOJ was confident in June meeting of recovery as vaccination proceeds

06/27/2021 | 09:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of the Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) -Bank of Japan policymakers hoped that accelerating coronavirus vaccinations would prop up the economy, but saw any inflationary pressures as subdued given the fragile recovery, a summary of their debate at a June 17-18 meeting released on Monday showed.

Japan has only recently emerged from a fourth wave of infections. A decline in the pace of new cases and a pick-up in vaccinations prompted authorities to ease a state of emergency in Tokyo and eight other prefectures on June 20.

"A positive economic cycle is kicking off in Japan due to progress made in vaccinations," one of the nine board members was quoted as saying.

At the June meeting, the BOJ kept monetary policy steady and unveiled a plan to boost funding for fighting climate change to be rolled out by the end of this year.

"While uncertain and patchy, progress in vaccinations has made the global economic recovery clearer. Japan hopefully will see something similar happen," another opinion showed.

The upbeat assessments underscore the BOJ's view the economy will emerge from the doldrums on robust exports and a pick-up in domestic demand, without needing additional monetary support.

Some policymakers saw signs of a rebound in inflation with one voicing hope that pent-up demand will help accelerate inflation in the latter half of this year, the summary showed.

But none saw excessive inflationary pressure building up, as soft demand and cellphone fee cuts offset rising input costs.

"Rising commodities prices and improvements in domestic demand may push up inflation, though such upward price pressure will lack momentum," one member said.

Japan's economy shrank an annualised 3.9% in the first quarter and analysts expect any rebound in the April to June quarter to be modest as COVID-19 movement restrictions limit consumption. Core consumer prices rose just 0.1% in May from a year earlier, as weak spending discouraged firms from passing on higher raw material costs to households.

On the BOJ's planned climate change plan, one board member said it must be a "flexible" one as the circumstances around the topic remain fluid, the summary showed.

A government representative who attended the June meeting called the idea a "timely" plan as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's administration promotes green innovation among the key parts of its strategy to boost Japan's economic growth.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill and Christian Schmollinger)

By Leika Kihara


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06/27Boeing 777X 'realistically' will not win certification approval before mid-2023 - U.S. FAA
RE
06/27UK, Singapore launch talks on digital trade agreement
RE
06/27777X won't 'realistically' fly until 2023 -FAA
RE
06/27Canada's Brookfield Business Partners acquires Modulaire Group for $5 billion
RE
06/27Volkswagen's mexico unit says future production adjustments cannot be ruled out but expects improvement in chip supplies in second half of 2021
RE
06/27Volkswagen's mexico unit says preparing to restart production starting next week and during july amid global chip shortages
RE
06/27U.s. cdc says 153,028,665 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of june 27 vs 152,184,243 individuals as of june 26
RE
06/27U.s. cdc says 179,261,269 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of june 27 vs 178,873,816 individuals as of june 26
RE
06/27U.s. cdc says delivered 381,282,720 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of june 27 vs 381,276,030 doses delivered as of june 26
RE
06/27U.s. cdc says administered 323,327,328 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of june 27 vs 322,123,103 doses administered as of june 26
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Daimler set to spin off truck unit by year end - CFO
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : offers to assemble Eurofighter in Switzerland to win $6.5 billion deal -report
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : INDIAN COMMERCE MINISTER: 'Arrogant' U.S. ecommerce giants flout our laws
4China's industrial profit growth slows amid high raw material prices
5SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY : BARCELONA: Saudi Arabia ranks first worldwide in the response to COVID-19 pandemic... ..

HOT NEWS