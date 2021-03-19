BOJ widens L-T rate target band, vows to buy risky assets only when needed

As widely expected, the BOJ kept intact its target of -0.1% for short-term rates and 0% for the 10-year bond yield under its yield curve control (YCC) policy.

The following is a summary of key results of the BOJ's policy-setting meeting on Friday:

ASSET PURCHASES

** To maintain 12 trln yen ceiling for ETFs (exchange-traded funds), 180 billion yen ceiling for REITs (real-estate investment trusts) even after pandemic subsides.

** Effective to buy ETFs, REITs massively when markets destabilise hugely.

** BOJ staff will report to board immediately when it buys ETFs, REITs.

** From now on, BOJ will only buy ETFs linked to TOPIX.

** To continue buying certain amounts of CP, corporate bonds even after September deadline.

** BOJ's monetary policy meeting will hear on a quarterly basis report on financial system from its division in charge.

** To buy ETFs, REITs when necessary even after pandemic subsides, while maintaining the current ceilings for these asset-buying programmes.

INTEREST RATES

** BOJ makes no changes to its interest rate forward guidance.

** Appropriate to maintain YCC, QQE (quantitative qualitative easing) to achieve 2% inflation.

** To maintain its overshooting commitment on base money expansion.

** Cutting rates is an important option as nimble, additional easing measure

SIDE EFFECTS

** To introduce scheme that mitigates impact on financial institutions' profits at time of rate cuts depending on amount of their lending.

** To apply certain interest rates as incentive to financial institutions' current account balances.

** BOJ makes tweaks to tiered deposit reserve system.

** To modify method to calculate macro add-on balances under complementary deposit facility.

YIELD CURVE CONTROL

** BOJ clarifies long-term rates can move 0.25% up and down from its long-term rate target, but won't apply this rule rigidly when rates briefly undershoot in day-to-day movements.

** Excessive falls in super-long yields may hurt economic activity long-term.

** To guide YCC, prioritising need to keep entire yield curve stably low as impact of COVID-19 continues.

OPERATIONS

** BOJ will introduce fixed-rate purchase operations for consecutive days as powerful tool to set upper limit to rates when necessary.

