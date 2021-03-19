BOJ widens L-T rate target band, vows to buy risky assets only when needed

As widely expected, the BOJ kept intact its target of -0.1% for short-term rates and 0% for the 10-year bond yield under its yield curve control (YCC) policy.
The following is a summary of key results of the BOJ's policy-setting meeting on Friday:
ASSET PURCHASES
** To maintain 12 trln yen ceiling for ETFs (exchange-traded funds), 180 billion yen ceiling for REITs (real-estate investment trusts) even after pandemic subsides.
** Effective to buy ETFs, REITs massively when markets destabilise hugely.
** BOJ staff will report to board immediately when it buys ETFs, REITs.
** From now on, BOJ will only buy ETFs linked to TOPIX.
** To continue buying certain amounts of CP, corporate bonds even after September deadline.
** BOJ's monetary policy meeting will hear on a quarterly basis report on financial system from its division in charge.
** To buy ETFs, REITs when necessary even after pandemic subsides, while maintaining the current ceilings for these asset-buying programmes.
INTEREST RATES
** BOJ makes no changes to its interest rate forward guidance.
** Appropriate to maintain YCC, QQE (quantitative qualitative easing) to achieve 2% inflation.
** To maintain its overshooting commitment on base money expansion.
** Cutting rates is an important option as nimble, additional easing measure
SIDE EFFECTS
** To introduce scheme that mitigates impact on financial institutions' profits at time of rate cuts depending on amount of their lending.
** To apply certain interest rates as incentive to financial institutions' current account balances.
** BOJ makes tweaks to tiered deposit reserve system.
** To modify method to calculate macro add-on balances under complementary deposit facility.
YIELD CURVE CONTROL
** BOJ clarifies long-term rates can move 0.25% up and down from its long-term rate target, but won't apply this rule rigidly when rates briefly undershoot in day-to-day movements.
** Excessive falls in super-long yields may hurt economic activity long-term.
** To guide YCC, prioritising need to keep entire yield curve stably low as impact of COVID-19 continues.
OPERATIONS
** BOJ will introduce fixed-rate purchase operations for consecutive days as powerful tool to set upper limit to rates when necessary.
