TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Tuesday the central bank will raise interest rates if trend inflation accelerates in line with its forecast.

"If our price forecasts change, that would also be a reason to change monetary policy. But we don't have any preset idea on the specific timing and pace" of rate hikes, Ueda told parliament. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)