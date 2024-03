TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday the central bank will keep a close eye on currency moves, and their impact on economic and price developments.

"Currency moves are among factors that have a big impact on the economy and prices," Ueda told parliament, when asked about the yen's recent sharp declines. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill)