BOJ will set guidelines when time comes to sell ETFs, says Kuroda

* Premature to debate details on ending easy policy - Kuroda
* Guidelines will be set at BOJ's policy-setting meeting
* Selling ETFs to households could be 'among future options'
TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda shrugged off the chance of an early exit from ultra-loose
monetary policy on Friday but said he will lay out guidelines
when the time comes to unload the bank's huge risky asset
holdings.
Kuroda said while it was premature to debate a departure
from current settings, considerations on how to unload the BOJ's
massive holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETF) will be spelt
out when inflation approaches its 2% target.
For now, however, inflation remains distant from that goal.
"When Japan's inflation approaches our target, we will
deliberate an exit strategy at our policy-setting meeting
including details such as the timing and means for selling
ETFs," Kuroda told parliament.
Kuroda made the remark in response to a question by an
opposition lawmaker on what exit strategy the BOJ had in mind
for its massive stimulus.
In selling ETFs, the BOJ will aim to do so at appropriate
prices to avoid losses, while ensuring its sales do not
destabilise financial markets, Kuroda said.
The BOJ took steps in March to make its ETF buying more
flexible in response to growing criticism its huge purchases
were distorting markets and loading up the central bank's
balance sheet with too much risky assets.
Some academics and former policymakers have floated ideas
for removing ETFs from the BOJ's balance sheet, such as selling
them to households.
"It could be among future options," Kuroda said, when asked
about the idea of the BOJ selling ETFs to households. "But we
aren't discussing anything specific," he added.
