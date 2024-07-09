BOK GOVERNOR RHEE: SEE UPSIDES FOR NATIONAL PENSION SERVICE IN CURRENCY SWAP WITH FX AUTHORITIES IN ACCESSING DOLLARS
Stock Market News
London stocks subdued as broader gains offset fall in BP; Powell's testimony in focus
Shares Frankfurt opening: Slightly lower - All eyes on Fed Chairman Powell
KKR to cut stake in Japan chip tool maker Kokusai Electric, sources say
Temasek portfolio value logs modest rise; has a cautious approach to China
CICC executive sees strategic opportunities for Chinese clients in Vietnam
Asian shares track Wall Street higher, markets hope for dovish stance from Powell
MORNING BID EUROPE-With France in limbo, spotlight swings to Washington
Porsche sells fewer cars in the first half of the year - plus in Europe
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News
- Economy
- Bok Governor Rhee: See Upsides For National Pension Service In C…