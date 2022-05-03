Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BOK rate rise hinged on concerns over broad impact of inflation - minutes

05/03/2022 | 04:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen on the top of its building in Seoul

SEOUL, May 3 (Reuters) - A majority of the Bank of Korea's board members expressed concern about import cost-led inflation pushing up wages and goods prices, the central bank's April meeting minutes showed, reinforcing market expectations of another rate hike soon.

On April 14, the bank's monetary policy board voted to raise interest rates by 0.25% to 1.50% to fight inflation, an outcome less than half of economists foresaw in a Reuters poll.

It was the first-ever rate change made without a governor. Board members said after the decision that it was too urgent to wait until the formal confirmation of then-nominee Rhee Chang-yong, who began his four-year term on April 21.

Inflationary pressures and growing concerns about the broader effects on the economy were behind the rate hike, the meeting minutes released on Tuesday showed.

"Recent upward pressures on wages as well as final goods and services are evidence of such concerns materialising to some extent," one board member said.

Analysts expect the central bank will raise rates to as high as 2% by the end of the year.

South Korea's consumer inflation jumped far more quickly than forecast and hit a 13-year high of 4.8% in April, government data showed on Tuesday, boosting bond market expectations for more interest rate rises this year.

The Bank of Korea's survey of consumers last week showed South Koreans expect inflation to average around 3.1% over the next 12 months, the highest they have anticipated in nine years. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Jihoon Lee; Editing by Louise Heavens and Jamie Freed)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:15aSouth Africa factory activity expands at slower pace in April due to floods - Absa PMI
RE
05:15a10-Year Gilt Yield Breaches 2% Mark
DJ
05:14aBP expects to pay up to 1 billion pounds in UK taxes in 2022
RE
05:14aUkraine's foreign reserves resilient amid war shock - central bank head
RE
05:14aBW ENERGY : 2022 Annual General Meeting – Notice
PU
05:13aSouth African coal miners turn to trucks as rail service deteriorates
RE
05:13aUpbeat earnings, banks lift European shares
RE
05:13aShell aware of responsibility for German Schwedt refinery-German minister
RE
05:12aEuro zone producer prices surge in March, unemployment hits record low
RE
05:11aUK competition watchdog sets deadline for LSEG takeover of Quantile
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report
2France's BNP Paribas beats earnings forecasts on bumper trading revenue
3Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. busines..
4BP boosts buybacks on soaring energy prices after costly Russia exit
5HSBC shares rise as markets warm up to break-up proposal by top shareho..

HOT NEWS