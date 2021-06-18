Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BOP Deficit Widens to US$2.8 Billion (YoY) in Q1 2021

06/18/2021 | 04:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Media and Research - Press Releases
BOP Deficit Widens to US$2.8 Billion (YoY) in Q1 2021 June 17, 2021

​Q1 2021 Developments

The country's balance of payments (BOP) position recorded a deficit of US$2.8 billion in Q1 2021, higher than the US$68 million deficit posted in the same quarter in 2020. The increase in the BOP deficit stemmed from the uptick in net outflows in the financial account, coupled with the reversal of the current account from a surplus to a deficit during the period. The increase in net outflows in the financial account emanated mainly from the portfolio investment account, primarily due to the rise in the Central Bank's net investments in non-reserve assets as well as the Government's and Other Sectors' higher net repayments of maturing bond issuances. Meanwhile, the current account reversed to a deficit as the merchandise trade gap widened on account of the growth in imports amid the gradual reopening of the domestic economy due to the easing of COVID-19 containment measures. Lower net receipts of primary income also contributed to the current account deficit.

Current Account.The current account posted a deficit of US$614 million in Q1 2021, a reversal from the US$225 million surplus recorded in the same quarter in the previous year. This developed on account of the widening of the trade in goods deficit coupled with the drop in net receipts recorded in the primary income account.

Capital Account.Net receipts in the capital account rose to US$17 million in Q1 2021 from US$12 million in Q1 2020. This resulted from the lower gross acquisition of non-produced non-financial assets (e.g., patents, trademarks, and copyrights).

Financial Account.The financial account posted net outflows of US$4.1 billion in Q1 2021, 37.5 percent higher than the US$3 billion net outflows registered in the same quarter last year. This developed mainly on account of the substantial increase in net outflows of portfolio investments to US$7.9 billion from US$793 million. These net outflows were tempered by the reversal of other investments to net inflows and the increase in net inflows of direct investments.


Gross International Reserves

The country's gross international reserves (GIR) amounted to US$104.5 billion as of
end-March 2021, significantly higher than the US$88.9 billion level registered as of
end-March 2020. At this level, the reserves adequately covered 11.9 months' worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income. It was also equivalent to 7.7 times the country's short-term external debt based on original maturity and 5.3 times based on residual maturity. This year-on-year increase in reserves reflected inflows from the BSP's foreign exchange operations and income from its investments abroad, and the National Government's net foreign currency deposits with the BSP. Further, an upward adjustment in the value of the BSP's gold holdings due to the increase in the price of gold in the international market also contributed to the higher GIR level.

Exchange Rate

For the first quarter of the year, the peso appreciated against the baskets of currencies of major trading partners (MTPs) and trading partners in advanced (TPI-A) and developing (TPI-D) countries in nominal and real terms as seen in the table below, indicating a slight loss in external competitiveness against these trade baskets of currencies for the said period.


View Table​

View Full Report

Back
<_ie3a_menuitem id="MSOMenu_Help" iconsrc="/_layouts/15/images/HelpIcon.gif" onmenuclick="MSOWebPartPage_SetNewWindowLocation(MenuWebPart.getAttribute(" helplink menuwebpart.getattribute text="Help" type="option" style="display:none">

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 08:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:41aNORCOD  : Artha ramps up shareholding on back of 'seeing huge potential in Norcod'
AQ
04:40aEuropean bank, energy shares slide; STOXX 600 eyes fifth straight weekly gain
RE
04:39aMITIE  : and apetito innovate to cut carbon from the menu at St. George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
PU
04:39aMARINOMED BIOTECH  : Voting Results
PU
04:39aGN STORE NORD A/S  : Q2 2021 pre-close brief
PU
04:37aFRAPORT  : Travel Innovation Award for Digital Transformation in the Fraport Group
PU
04:37aSURESERVE  : Sustainable investment for Providor
PU
04:36aChina coking coal retreats after govt pledges to probe into prices
RE
04:35aKING JIM  : Release of “FLATTY WORKS PEN CASE”
PU
04:35aKING JIM  : Release of “CHEERS!” stationery series
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil drops amid dollar strength; demand picture still bullish
2TESCO PLC : TESCO : As Fed fallout fades, stocks left hanging near highs
3As Fed wakes sleeping dollar, jolted bears may bolster gains
4ORPHAZYME A/S : Orphazyme provides regulatory update from FDA on arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C
5Gold set for worst week since March 2020 after hawkish Fed

HOT NEWS