BOP in August 2021 Posts US$1.04 Billion Surplus, GIR as of end-August 2021 Rises to US$107.96 Billion

BOP in August 2021 Posts US$1.04 Billion Surplus, GIR as of end-August 2021 Rises to US$107.96 Billion September 22, 2021

​The country's overall balance of payments (BOP) position posted a surplus of US$1.04 billion in August 2021, higher than the US$657 million BOP surplus recorded in the same month last year. The BOP surplus in August 2021 was due mainly to the additional allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) to the Philippines given the IMF's efforts to increase global liquidity amid the pandemic and the BSP's income from its investments abroad.1 These were partly offset, however, by the National Government's (NG) foreign currency withdrawals from its deposits with the BSP as the NG settled its foreign currency debt obligations and paid for various expenditures, and the BSP's net foreign exchange operations.

The BOP surplus in August reduced the cumulative BOP deficit in January-August 2021 to US$253 million from a deficit of US$1.3 billion in the first seven months of the year. Notwithstanding, the current year-to-date BOP level is a reversal from the US$4.77 billion surplus recorded in the same period a year ago. Based on preliminary data, this cumulative BOP deficit was partly attributed to a wider merchandise trade deficit and lower net foreign borrowings by the NG compared to the same period last year.2

The BOP position reflects an increase in the final gross international reserves (GIR) level to US$107.96 billion as of end-August 2021 from US$107.15 billion as of end-July 2021. The latest GIR level represents a more than adequate external liquidity buffer equivalent to 10.8 months' worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income.3 Moreover, it is also about 7.6 times the country's short-term external debt based on original maturity and 5.3 times based on residual maturity.4

--------------------------------
1 The distribution of SDR allocations on 23 August 2021 was proportional to the IMF members' existing quotas in the Fund.
2 Based on the Philippine Statistics Authority's (PSA) International Merchandise Trade Statistics, the trade balance for January-July 2021 reached US$21.31 billion, up from US$13.51 billion deficit posted in the same period last year.
3 Specifically, it ensures availability of foreign exchange to meet balance of payments financing needs, such as for payment of imports and debt service, in extreme conditions when there are no export earnings or foreign loans.
4Short-term debt based on residual maturity refers to outstanding external debt with original maturity of one year or less, plus principal payments on medium- and long-term loans of the public and private sectors falling due within the next 12 months.

View Table​

HOT NEWS