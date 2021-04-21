BORN : and Alkeon Bolster Leadership Team with the Appointment of Stewart Mancey as Director of E-Concession & Retail Partners

ex-Verisign and *ETrade EU founder Jean-Christophe Chopin’s quickly-expanding BORN and Alkeon companies hire curation lead

Total global e-commerce sales represent over $25 trillion in value today, with B2B e-commerce global merchandise value representing more than $12 trillion (Statista). With close to 2 billion websites online as of January 2021, the process of navigating products and determining quality sources can be an arduous, time-consuming, and sometimes impossible task. With billions of individual products and brands represented online and the number of products only increasing by the minute, the importance of curation becomes a critical expertise to support digital transactions. Layer in the changing ways consumers make purchase decisions, including assessing sustainability, integrity, and purpose, and the importance of product strategy is perhaps more vital than ever.

The product curation process creates bespoke collections that appeal to specific demographics and niche customer groups. Modern product curation leverages customer segmentation data and purchase behavior information, followed by personalization techniques to drive product engagement and understanding, create supplemental content around products and ultimately increase transaction value. Today, BORN and Alkeon announce industry veteran Stewart Mancey as Director of E-Concession & Retail Partners, joining a deep bench of global experts from multiple categories. As Director of E-Concession & Retail Partners, Stewart will work closely with Pierre Sapin (Chief Partnership Officer), Brendan Wypich (Chief Design & Product Officer), and Jean-Christophe Chopin (CEO and Founder of BORN and former ex-Verisign and *ETrade EU founder). Mancey will work with brands and retailers on both Alkeon and BORN. His prestigious training at Harrods and knowledge of the creativity behind each retailer will lead BORN to curate purpose-led lifestyle brands using the filters of integrity, functionality, and desirability.

Stewart states, “Twenty years at Harrods has given me a wonderful experience, fabulous industry contacts, and a deep understanding of the power of curation across multiple categories. As Head of Curation for BORN and Alkeon, I’ll guide the product strategy for both, carefully curating across multiple dimensions that reflect today’s buying priorities and creating the ideal mix representing a cross-section of the best products and companies in the world. We want to take a load of sifting off of buyers and consumers and allow them to experience best-in-class product discovery powered by machine learning, delivered in a personalized experience and a beautiful environment that leverages the latest in technology.”

Stewart started his successful buying career at Harrods when he moved from the shop floor in 2003, working through the buying office in Women’s Superbrands before becoming Buyer of Eveningwear, Armani, and Ralph Lauren after three years. He eventually moved over to Menswear in 2007, where he was Senior Buyer for Men’s Superbrands & Tailoring, overseeing over £10m in renovations and delivering strong growth throughout his four years. In 2011, Stewart added the title of Head of Buying for Sports and managed the London Olympic strategy for Harrods, along with an additional £5m renovation. In 2013, Stewart took over Head of Buying for Furniture, Technology, and Toys and increased his remit in 2017 to include Homewares. After 21 incredibly successful years with Harrods, Stewart today joins BORN and its B2B extension Alkeon. Stewart will be a key player in the vital balance between designed technology and brand culture within both BORN and Alkeon’s market networks.

CEO Jean-Christophe Chopin states, “Our ambition across BORN and Alkeon is to transform the B2B and B2C supply chains, reimagining discovery, transaction, and connection for both communities. Stewart adds critical and unique expertise to our executive leadership, which is a collection of the best minds in curation, commerce, community, and content. Stewart will contribute his years of knowledge of culture and brands, his deep understanding of the chains of commerce across multiple categories, his leading editorial expertise, and his unmatched Rolodex of brands and creators. We are delighted to have him.”

About BORN:

BORN is a holding company specializing in digital, data-led solutions to optimize retail and wholesale supply chains and reimagine discovery and transactions online. BORN owns Alkeon, a suite of B2B solutions and software products that facilitate digital transformation, as well as BORN.com, a platform that connects a global network of design-led brands and retailers. BORN has also curated and hosted the BORN Awards for 10 years in celebration of purpose led products and creativity. BORN is led by CEO Jean-Christophe Chopin, ex-founder of *ETrade EU and Verisign EU.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005162/en/