BOSS Names Jim Russo COO

The Growth Strategies Expert Will Further Scale Operations

BOSS, the data technology powerhouse made up of PhDs and data scientists names Jim Russo as Chief Operating Officer. With a proven history in business leadership and organization, Russo is set to intentionally streamline daily procedures, as well as provide strategic planning and support as the leadership grows capital and brings the software product to market in 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005203/en/

Jim Russo, COO, BOSS (Photo: Business Wire)

Russo joins BOSS with more than three decades of experience in business leadership roles. Career accolades include successfully engineering processes, procedures, and structure to create long-term growth and stability for the many organizations he has served. He is a celebrated COO having supported various high-level CEOs in the technology field and other industries. He is known for activating a company’s mission with measurable goals and executing autonomy among his team. “As COO, my vision for BOSS is to be an inspirational, enthusiastic, and purposeful company that creates artificial intelligence / machine learning solutions and products dedicated to making a positive impact,” says Russo. “The plan to create a meaningful and impactful artificial intelligence / machine learning legacy, is most appealing to me,” he says. “BOSS has the potential to change the lives of people globally.”

“The timing could not be better,” says BOSS CEO Russ Blattner. “We are continuing to grow our services business unit and work with companies who are ready to put their data to work. Jim is an expert in business leadership and comes to BOSS with a history and proven ability to help organizations scale,” says Blattner.

Over the past 12 months, BOSS has strengthened its capabilities and developed a proprietary Federated Machine Learning solution. Combining this never-before-seen technology with our team of experts, BOSS is uniquely positioned to help businesses in a variety of industries including healthcare, manufacturing and financial services tap into the power of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to increase operational efficiency and reduce cost.

The BOSS Data team includes leading AI industry experts and data scientists. Businesses who build an AI culture today will increase market share and build a competitive advantage. In addition to helping companies get more value from their data — BOSS also increases operational efficiency, enhances end-user experience, delivers meaningful insights, and helps future-proof the businesses they work with.

About BOSS AI

Strategy: Data Readiness Assessments, AI Roadmap Development, Executive Briefings

Solutions: Custom Machine Learning Model Creation, Research and Development

Transformation: Establish AI Centers of Excellence, AI Operations, Enterprise AI Managed Services

askboss.ai

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005203/en/