Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BOSTIC SAYS HIS BASELINE FORECAST IS 5% TO 6% GDP GROWTH IN 2021

03/05/2021 | 03:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTIC SAYS HIS BASELINE FORECAST IS 5% TO 6% GDP GROWTH IN 2021


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:46pWall Street surges on jobs data, global equity markets regain ground
RE
03:46pBostic says to extent that happens fed will be able to pull back without seeing a lot of effects on the economy
RE
03:45pBostic says he expects by the time fed starts removing accommodation the economy will be close to full employment and growth will be robust
RE
03:29pBostic says Fed will support U.S. economy as long as necessary
RE
03:29pBostic says fed is ready and able to support the recovery as long and as strongly as necessary
RE
03:28pBostic says he will be comfortable letting the economy run hot and letting inflation run above 2% for some time
RE
03:27pBostic says right now difficult to tease out a real signal of underlying inflation
RE
03:27pFed's Mester says economy far from goals, easy policy still needed
RE
03:27pBostic says we are a long way away from full employment today, with 9.5 million jobs lost
RE
03:26pBostic says there remains considerable distress in our economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Main Volkswagen brand speeds up shift to electric
2SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil scales 1-year peak as OPEC+ rolls over output for April
3Credit Suisse winds down $10 billion Greensill-linked funds
4CONVATEC GROUP PLC : CONVATEC : Annual Results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020 05 March 2021
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Core Brand Accelerates E-Mobility Shift

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ