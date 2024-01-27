BOTH PARTIES AGREE TO MAINTAIN CURRENT STRUCTURE OF SHAREHOLDING WHILE CHINESE PARTNERS WILL PAY 1.2% OF ROYALTIES ANNUALLY TO CONGO
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,498 PTS
|-1.35%
|+0.22%
|-
Chinese to invest up to $7 bln in Congo mining infrastructure - statement
Biden returns to South Carolina to bolster support with Black voters
Russia ready to discuss gas supplies with EU as Ukraine transit deal expires -agencies
South Gaza battles rage as heavy rain hits displaced people further north
China's Guangzhou first to completely ease purchase limit on large homes
Boeing 737 MAX lands in China, ending import freeze on order backlog
Bayer Ordered to Pay $2.25 Billion in Pennsylvania Roundup Case, Reuters Says