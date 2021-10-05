BOVESPA Index Ends 0.06% Higher at 110457.64 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 64.55 points or 0.06% today to 110457.64

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 15.54% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 15.54% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 17.57% from its 52-week low of 93952.40 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 15.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.54% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 1.48% from its 2021 closing low of 108843.74 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Year-to-date it is down 8559.60 points or 7.19%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-21 1726ET