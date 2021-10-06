BOVESPA Index Ends 0.09% Higher at 110559.57 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 101.93 points or 0.09% today to 110559.57

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 166.48 points or 0.15% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 15.46% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 15.46% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 17.68% from its 52-week low of 93952.40 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 15.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.46% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 1.58% from its 2021 closing low of 108843.74 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Year-to-date it is down 8457.67 points or 7.11%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

