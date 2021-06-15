BOVESPA Index Ends 0.09% Lower at 130091.08 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 116.88 points or 0.09% today to 130091.08

--Fourth highest close in history

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 0.52% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.52% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 39.09% from its 52-week low of 93531.17 hit Tuesday, June 16, 2020

--Rose 39.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.52% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 18.23% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.07%

--Year-to-date it is up 11073.84 points or 9.30%

