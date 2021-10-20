BOVESPA Index Ends 0.10% Higher at 110786.43 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 113.67 points or 0.10% today to 110786.43
--Snaps a two trading day losing streak
--Off 15.29% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Off 15.29% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 17.92% from its 52-week low of 93952.40 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 10.18% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 15.29% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 1.78% from its 2021 closing low of 108843.74 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 0.17%
--Year-to-date it is down 8230.81 points or 6.92%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
