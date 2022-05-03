Log in
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.10% Lower at 106528.09 -- Data Talk

05/03/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 110.55 points or 0.10% today to 106528.09


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 3390.88 points or 3.08% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 26, 2022

--Down 16 of the past 20 trading days

--Off 18.54% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Off 18.54% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 5.71% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 9.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.37% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 5.47% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 1705.65 points or 1.63%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-22 1737ET

HOT NEWS