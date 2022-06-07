BOVESPA Index Ends 0.11% Lower at 110069.76 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 116.15 points or 0.11% today to 110069.76
--Down for three consecutive trading days
--Down 2323.15 points or 2.07% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point decline since Monday, May 9, 2022
--Largest three day percentage decline since Tuesday, May 10, 2022
--Off 15.83% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Friday, May 20, 2022
--Off 15.47% from its 52-week high of 130207.96 hit Monday, June 14, 2021
--Up 9.22% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Down 15.19% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 9.46% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 8.97% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Year-to-date it is up 5247.32 points or 5.01%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
