BOVESPA Index Ends 0.11% Lower at 110069.76 -- Data Talk

06/07/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 116.15 points or 0.11% today to 110069.76


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 2323.15 points or 2.07% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Largest three day percentage decline since Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Off 15.83% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, May 20, 2022

--Off 15.47% from its 52-week high of 130207.96 hit Monday, June 14, 2021

--Up 9.22% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 15.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.46% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 8.97% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 5247.32 points or 5.01%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-22 1736ET

