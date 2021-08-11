BOVESPA Index Ends 0.12% Lower at 122056.34 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 146.13 points or 0.12% today to 122056.34

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 963.04 points or 0.78% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 6.67% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 6.67% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 30.43% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 19.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.67% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 10.92% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.21%

--Year-to-date it is up 3039.10 points or 2.55%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-11-21 1735ET