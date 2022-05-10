Log in
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.14% Lower at 103109.94 -- Data Talk

05/10/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 140.08 points or 0.14% today to 103109.94


--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 5233.80 points or 4.83% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 26, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, April 26, 2022 when the market fell for seven straight trading days

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 21.16% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Off 21.16% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 2.32% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 16.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.18% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.08% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.42%

--Year-to-date it is down 1712.50 points or 1.63%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-22 1737ET

