BOVESPA Index Ends 0.14% Lower at 121632.92 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 168.29 points or 0.14% today to 121632.92

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1943.64 points or 1.57% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 6.99% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, May 13, 2021

--Off 6.99% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 29.98% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 16.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.99% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 10.54% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 2615.68 points or 2.20%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

