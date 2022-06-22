BOVESPA Index Ends 0.16% Lower at 99522.32 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 162.18 points or 0.16% today to 99522.32

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 330.35 points or 0.33% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, June 20, 2022

--Down 11 of the past 13 trading days

--Off 23.90% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

--Off 23.16% from its 52-week high of 129513.62 hit Thursday, June 24, 2021

--Down 22.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.14% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 10.62%

--Year-to-date it is down 5300.12 points or 5.06%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-22-22 1736ET