BOVESPA Index Ends 0.17% Higher at 123019.38 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 209.02 points or 0.17% today to 123019.38

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1386.46 points or 1.14% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 5.93% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 5.93% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 31.46% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 18.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.93% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 11.80% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.00%

--Year-to-date it is up 4002.14 points or 3.36%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-21 1731ET