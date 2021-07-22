BOVESPA Index Ends 0.17% Higher at 126146.66 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 217.41 points or 0.17% today to 126146.66

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1752.09 points or 1.41% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 14, 2021

--Off 3.54% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, July 15, 2021

--Off 3.54% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 34.80% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 23.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.54% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 14.64% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.52%

--Year-to-date it is up 7129.42 points or 5.99%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

