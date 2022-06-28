BOVESPA Index Ends 0.17% Lower at 100591.41 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 172.19 points or 0.17% today to 100591.41

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 23.08% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 21.66% from its 52-week high of 128406.51 hit Wednesday, July 14, 2021

--Up 2.56% from its 52-week low of 98080.34 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 21.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.26% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.56% from its 2022 closing low of 98080.34 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 9.66%

--Year-to-date it is down 4231.03 points or 4.04%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-22 1736ET