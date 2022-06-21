BOVESPA Index Ends 0.17% Lower at 99684.50 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 168.17 points or 0.17% today to 99684.50

--Down 10 of the past 12 trading days

--Off 23.77% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

--Off 23.03% from its 52-week high of 129513.62 hit Thursday, June 24, 2021

--Down 22.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.00% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 10.48%

--Year-to-date it is down 5137.94 points or 4.90%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-22 1736ET