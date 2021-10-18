Log in
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.19% Lower at 114428.18 -- Data Talk

10/18/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 219.81 points or 0.19% today to 114428.18

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 12.50% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 12.50% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 21.79% from its 52-week low of 93952.40 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 15.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.50% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 5.13% from its 2021 closing low of 108843.74 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.11%

--Year-to-date it is down 4589.06 points or 3.86%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-18-21 1733ET

