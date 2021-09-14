Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.19% Lower at 116180.55 -- Data Talk

09/14/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 223.17 points or 0.19% today to 116180.55

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 11.16% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 11.16% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 24.15% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 15.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.16% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 5.58% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 2.19%

--Year-to-date it is down 2836.69 points or 2.38%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-21 1726ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.06% to 87.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.34% Lower at 78989.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.62% Higher at 51815.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.19% Lower at 116180.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.55% Lower at 20553.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:51pTECK RESOURCES : TSX hits 3-week low as energy shares pull back
RE
04:36pTECK RESOURCES : TSX hits 3-week low as energy shares pull back
RE
02:58pDow Jones Industrial Average : Analysis-Clashes over taxes, debt limit challenge rally in U.S. stocks
RE
12:55pComcast Down Nearly 6%, Worst Performer in the Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
12:35pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.05% Higher at 4191.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stock markets edge higher on U.S., European markets
2Europe ends flat as miners, luxury stocks weigh; inflation optimism coo..
3Analyst recommendations: Apple, Bank of America, Cisco, DT Midstream, H..
4U.S. inflation coming off the boil as prices increase slowly in August
5NanoViricides : Completes Licensing for Coronavirus Field which Include..

HOT NEWS