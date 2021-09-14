BOVESPA Index Ends 0.19% Lower at 116180.55 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 223.17 points or 0.19% today to 116180.55

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 11.16% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 11.16% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 24.15% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 15.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.16% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 5.58% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 2.19%

--Year-to-date it is down 2836.69 points or 2.38%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

