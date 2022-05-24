Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.21% Higher at 110580.79 -- Data Talk

05/24/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 234.97 points or 0.21% today to 110580.79


--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 4333.64 points or 4.08% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, May 17, 2022 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up nine of the past 10 trading days

--Off 15.44% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, April 25, 2022

--Off 15.44% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 9.73% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 10.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.04% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 9.48% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.51%

--Year-to-date it is up 5758.35 points or 5.49%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 1736ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:37pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.03% Higher at 91271.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.14% Lower at 51304.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.21% Higher at 110580.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.44% Higher at 20286.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:02pStocks tumble on growth concerns, bond yields slip
RE
05:01pADRs End Lower; Barclays, Orange Trade Actively
DJ
04:47pToronto market rises, led by resource and financial shares
RE
04:42pOh Snap! Social media stocks lose billions after Snapchat parent warning
RE
04:34pS&P 500, Nasdaq slide as weak economic data, dire outlooks stoke recession fears
RE
04:32pToronto market rises, led by resource and financial shares
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Chubb, Glencore, Metlife, Moonpig, Salesforce...
2Stocks tumble on growth concerns, bond yields slip
3Oh Snap! Social media stocks lose billions after Snapchat parent warnin..
4UK stocks hit by global gloom, windfall tax threat for utilities
5S&P 500, Nasdaq slide as weak economic data, dire outlooks stoke recess..

HOT NEWS