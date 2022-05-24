BOVESPA Index Ends 0.21% Higher at 110580.79 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 234.97 points or 0.21% today to 110580.79

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 4333.64 points or 4.08% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, May 17, 2022 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up nine of the past 10 trading days

--Off 15.44% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, April 25, 2022

--Off 15.44% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 9.73% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 10.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.04% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 9.48% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.51%

--Year-to-date it is up 5758.35 points or 5.49%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

