BOVESPA Index Ends 0.24% Lower at 113185.48 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 270.44 points or 0.24% today to 113185.48

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 13.45% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 13.45% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 20.47% from its 52-week low of 93952.40 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 14.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.45% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 3.99% from its 2021 closing low of 108843.74 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.99%

--Year-to-date it is down 5831.76 points or 4.90%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

10-14-21 1726ET