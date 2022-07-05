Log in
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.32% Lower at 98294.64 -- Data Talk

07/05/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 314.12 points or 0.32% today to 98294.64


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 659.26 points or 0.67% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, July 1, 2022

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 24.84% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Off 23.45% from its 52-week high of 128406.51 hit Wednesday, July 14, 2021

--Up 0.22% from its 52-week low of 98080.34 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 21.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.15% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.22% from its 2022 closing low of 98080.34 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 6527.80 points or 6.23%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-22 1736ET

HOT NEWS