BOVESPA Index Ends 0.35% Lower at 98608.76 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 345.14 points or 0.35% today to 98608.76

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 24.60% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Off 23.21% from its 52-week high of 128406.51 hit Wednesday, July 14, 2021

--Up 0.54% from its 52-week low of 98080.34 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 22.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.89% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.54% from its 2022 closing low of 98080.34 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 6213.68 points or 5.93%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-04-22 1736ET