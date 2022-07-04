Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.35% Lower at 98608.76 -- Data Talk

07/04/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 345.14 points or 0.35% today to 98608.76


--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 24.60% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Off 23.21% from its 52-week high of 128406.51 hit Wednesday, July 14, 2021

--Up 0.54% from its 52-week low of 98080.34 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 22.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.89% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.54% from its 2022 closing low of 98080.34 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 6213.68 points or 5.93%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-04-22 1736ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:53pWSJ Dollar Index Unchanged at 97.77. -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.02% Lower at 89128.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.61% Higher at 48036.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.35% Lower at 98608.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.89% Higher at 19028.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:06pS.Korea's FX reserves fall in June by most since late 2008
RE
04:24pToronto market rises in thin trade as resource shares rally
RE
01:43pArgentina financial leaders pledge 'sustainable' fiscal program
RE
12:40pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.12% Higher at 3452.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.85% Higher at 3470.62 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1ETF overview: Information technology, Consumer staples, Emerging market..
2Biden, Trudeau to discuss free trade agreement in Mexico visit -Mexico ..
3Momentum Picks: 5 stocks for the summer
4VONOVIA : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
5EUROPE POWER-Curve contracts rally as gas crunch looms; spot up on tigh..

HOT NEWS