BOVESPA Index Ends 0.38% Higher at 96916.13 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 365.13 points or 0.38% today to 96916.13

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 795.28 points or 0.83% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Off 25.89% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Off 23.26% from its 52-week high of 126285.59 hit Wednesday, July 28, 2021

--Up 0.83% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 22.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.28% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.83% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.65%

--Year-to-date it is down 7906.31 points or 7.54%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-18-22 1751ET