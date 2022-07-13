Log in
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 97881.16 -- Data Talk

07/13/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 390.05 points or 0.40% today to 97881.16


--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 25.15% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

--Off 23.77% from its 52-week high of 128406.51 hit Wednesday, July 14, 2021

--Down 23.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.49% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.67%

--Year-to-date it is down 6941.28 points or 6.62%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-13-22 1742ET

HOT NEWS