BOVESPA Index Ends 0.43% Higher at 98718.98 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 424.34 points or 0.43% today to 98718.98

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, June 27, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 24.51% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 23.12% from its 52-week high of 128406.51 hit Wednesday, July 14, 2021

--Up 0.65% from its 52-week low of 98080.34 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 22.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.80% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.65% from its 2022 closing low of 98080.34 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 6103.46 points or 5.82%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-22 1737ET