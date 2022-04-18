BOVESPA Index Ends 0.43% Lower at 115687.25 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 494.36 points or 0.43% today to 115687.25

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1094.71 points or 0.94% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 12, 2022

--Down eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 11.54% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, March 18, 2022

--Off 11.54% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 14.80% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 4.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.84% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.54% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.59%

--Year-to-date it is up 10864.81 points or 10.36%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

