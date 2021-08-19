BOVESPA Index Ends 0.45% Higher at 117164.69 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 522.07 points or 0.45% today to 117164.69

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 10.41% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 10.41% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 25.20% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 15.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.41% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 6.48% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 3.81%

--Year-to-date it is down 1852.55 points or 1.56%

