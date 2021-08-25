BOVESPA Index Ends 0.50% Higher at 120817.71 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 606.96 points or 0.50% today to 120817.71

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 3346.04 points or 2.85% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point gain since Wednesday, June 2, 2021

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, March 11, 2021

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 7.61% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Off 7.61% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 29.11% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 20.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.61% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 9.80% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.81%

--Year-to-date it is up 1800.47 points or 1.51%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

