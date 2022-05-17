BOVESPA Index Ends 0.51% Higher at 108789.33 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 556.59 points or 0.51% today to 108789.33
--Up for five consecutive trading days
--Up 5679.39 points or 5.51% over the last five trading days
--Largest five day point gain since Thursday, March 24, 2022
--Largest five day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 23, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Friday, March 25, 2022 when the market rose for eight straight trading days
--Off 16.81% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Highest closing value since Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Off 16.81% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 7.95% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Down 11.54% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 10.51% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 7.71% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 0.85%
--Year-to-date it is up 3966.89 points or 3.78%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
