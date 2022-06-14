Log in
News: Latest News
Latest News 

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.52% Lower at 102063.25 -- Data Talk

06/14/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 534.93 points or 0.52% today to 102063.25


--Down for eight consecutive trading days

--Down 10329.66 points or 9.19% over the last eight trading days

--Largest eight day point decline since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Largest eight day percentage decline since Wednesday, March 25, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Sept. 28, 2015, when the market fell for eight straight trading days

--Off 21.96% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Off 21.54% from its 52-week high of 130091.08 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Up 1.28% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 21.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.05% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.05% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.34%

--Year-to-date it is down 2759.19 points or 2.63%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-22 1739ET

