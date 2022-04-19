BOVESPA Index Ends 0.55% Lower at 115056.66 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 630.59 points or 0.55% today to 115056.66

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 12, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 1725.30 points or 1.48% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 12, 2022

--Down nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 12.02% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, March 17, 2022

--Off 12.02% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 14.17% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 4.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.36% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.91% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.12%

--Year-to-date it is up 10234.22 points or 9.76%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-22 1754ET