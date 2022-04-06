BOVESPA Index Ends 0.55% Lower at 118227.75 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 657.40 points or 0.55% today to 118227.75

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 3342.40 points or 2.75% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 9.60% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, March 23, 2022

--Off 9.60% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 17.32% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 0.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.75% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.05% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 13405.31 points or 12.79%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-22 1734ET