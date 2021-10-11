BOVESPA Index Ends 0.58% Lower at 112180.48 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 652.72 points or 0.58% today to 112180.48
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 4, 2021
--Snaps a four trading day winning streak
--Off 14.22% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Off 14.22% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 19.40% from its 52-week low of 93952.40 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 15.08% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 14.22% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 3.07% from its 2021 closing low of 108843.74 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 1.08%
--Year-to-date it is down 6836.76 points or 5.74%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
